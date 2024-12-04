Mahavir shines in 'Ironman' Australia

Mahavir Kadam a civil contractor by profession, has been an inspiring figure in the endurance community. With an impressive history of participating in prestigious events like the Mumbai Marathon, Tigerman Triathlon, and various ultra-marathons, he exemplifies resilience and determination. His disciplined approach to training, combined with his unyielding motivation, has set a remarkable example for others. Under the expert mentorship of Dr. Amit Samarth, Director of Miles N Milers Academy.

In the Ironman Western Australia, Mahavir Kadam Sir achieved an exceptional finish time of 13. 41. 30 hours seconds, placing 92nd out of 129 participants in the M40-44 category.

Mahavir Sir has elevated his performance to an international level, showcasing his exceptional capabilities in the world of endurance sports.

The Ironman Australia challenge is a grueling test of physical and mental endurance, comprising a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling, and a 42.2 km marathon, all completed within a strict time limit. By conquering this monumental challenge, both Mahavir Sir and Daksh Khante have demonstrated exceptional strength, determination, and endurance, making Nagpur immensely proud. This achievement embodies the spirit of endurance sports and aligns with the vision of events like the Race Across India and the Tigerman Triathlon, which aim to celebrate and promote the growth of endurance sports across the nation.