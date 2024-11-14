Mahi, Gungun for State gymnastic meet

Mahi Korade will be representing the Nagpur division in artistic event in the Under-17 age group.

Gungun Jadhav is also going to represent Nagpur division in the artistic event in Under-19 category. Mahi & Gungun both are studying in Class 10 and have attributed their success to the school management for their kind support.

Secretary Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, principal Damodar Thombre and all teaching and non-teaching staff of Somalwar Nikalas congratulated Mahi and Gungun for their success and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.