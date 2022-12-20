Maintain consistency in sports: Nikkita to students

Nagpur, Sept 8

Talented badminton player Nikkita Joseph in her speech appealed to the students to overcome adverse conditions and maintain consistency in their sports.

She was speaking during 'Kridapatuncha Gaurav Samarambh' programme that was organised on the occasion of National Sports Day at Shri Binzani Nagar College.

Director of Slum Soccer Prof. Vijay Barse was the guest of honour. President of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah presided over the programme. Secretary of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Dr. Harish Rathi, was also present.

Dr. Sanjay Choudhary made introductory remarks. On this occasion, a PPT highlighting the life work of Prof. Vijay Barse was presented. College principal Dr. Sujit Metre explained the motive behind organising the programme. Prof. Vijay Barse said that with his achievement even the common man can reach the highest pinnacle. Mohit Shah advised the students to stay busy and stay physically fit.

As many as 40 sportspersons were felicitated by the chief guests by giving them gifts. A large number of faculty members and students of the college were present on the occasion. Kalpana Mishra conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks. Mona Chandak presented PPT. Head of Sports Department Dr. Rajesh Alone, Prof. Rajesh Khadke, Prof. Sunita Mas and Mangesh Thaware worked hard.