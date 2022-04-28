Malvika avenges India Open defeat

Nagpur, Jan 21

International shuttler Malvika Bansod has avenged her defeat in the recently held India Open when she overcame Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarterfinal of Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship which is in progress at Lucknow.

One week back, Malvika lost to Aakarshi in the women singles arterfinal and made exit from India Open after stunning experienced international shuttler Saina Nehwal. However today was her day and she eliminated Aarakrshi 21-11, 21-11 in 42 minutes. Now she has set up semi-final clash with Anupama Upadhyay who quelled the spirited challenge of Samiya Imad Farooqui 24-22, 23-21 in 46 minutes.

Malvika played in positive

frame of mind today: Coach

Malvika's coach Sanjay Mishra while reacting over Malvikas' victory said, “ Today Malvika played her actual game in a positive frame of mind and ultimately notched up the victory. In India Open after her stunning victory over Saina Nehwal, Malvika was under pressure in the quarterfinal against Aakarshi. Due to it she didn't play her actual game and made some errors. She failed to handle the media pressure also”. About semi-final clash with Anupama, Mishra said, “ Anupama is also an experienced player. Both have played against each other number of times. I would not like to pressurise Malvika much but she has a chance to do better and progress further”.