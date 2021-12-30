Malvika claims senior national badminton crown

Nagpur, Dec30

Malvika Bansod, India No.2 shuttler, made day memorable by winning women singles title in BAI Series Senior National Badminton Tournament that concluded at Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the women’s singles final, Bansod shocked top-seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh 21-15, 21-9 in straight two games in 42 minutes. Aakarshi last week had won a senior ranking tournament at Chennai. On the other hand, Malvika suffered defeat in the quarter-finals against fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha.

It can be mentioned here that 20-year-old shuttler had already represented the country in Sudirman Cup as well as in the Uber Cup and became first shuttler from the city who has achieved this feat. While talking to Lokmat Times after the title victory Malvika said, " I am very delighted to win the BAI series tournament at Hyderabad. I want to thank my coach Sanjay sir and his entire team at ITM badminton academy for making this possible. Many thanks to Vishwaraj Infrastructure, Go Sports and my family for supporting me throughout."