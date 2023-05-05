Malvika continues winning streak

Malvika who recorded back-to-back victories on the previous day continued her best form on the second day also. In group 'B' round two, she defeated Aditi Bhatt in three games. After losing first game 16-21, she regrouped herself and went on to win 21-16, 21-14.

Yesterday, Malvika first thrashed Anupama Upadhyaya 21-5, 21-11 in straight two games and then recorded an easy 21-13, 21-7 victory over Aalisha Naik. After winning three matches, Malvika has topped her group and now in stage two which is all- play all she will play against Unnatti Hooda at 9.30 a.m. followed by the match against Anupama Upadhyaya at 5.30 p.m.