Malvika crashes out

Nagpur, May 19

International shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out from the Thailand Open which is in progress in Bangkok on Thursday.

In the second round women singles match, Malvika went down fighting to e Line Christopherson of Denmark in three games. After winning the first game 21-16, Malvika lost her grip and as a result, shs lost next two games 14-21, 14-21

Earlier in the first round, she recorded righting 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 victory over Ukraine’s Maria Ultina.