Malvika goes down fighting, Ritika- Simran makes exit

Wednesday turned out to be a bad day for city's women shuttlers. International shuttler Malvika Bansod went down fighting in the women singles opening round whereas doubles specialist Ritika Thaker-Simra Singhi made opening round exit from of the Badminton Asia Championships at Manila in Philippines on Wednesday.

Although Malvika lost she won the hearts of millions with her great display. The battle between Malvika and Chinese Yeo Jia Min lasted for 51 minutes. Malvika easily managed to win the first game 21-9. However, in the second game, her Chinese rival bounced back and restored the parity by winning it 21-17. The decider was also keenly contested. On two occasions Malvika was on game point but ultimatley Yeo Jia Min suceeded in winning the battle of nerves 26-24.

In the doubles Ritka Thaker and Simran Singhi lost 15-21 11-21 to seventh seeded Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah.