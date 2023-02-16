Malvika, Ritika-Simran raring to go in senior nationals

City shuttlers Malvika Bansod, Ritika Thaker and her partner Simran Singhi all are ready to vie for the top honours in the Yonex-Sunrise 84th Senior National Badminton Championships 2022-23 to be held at Pune from February 24 to 28.

The tournament has attracted total 470 entries including 115 men's singles, 111 women singles, 61 men's doubles, 54 women doubles and 51 mixed doubles.

Malvika Bansod, who was on top in BAI women singles ranking for some days will compete in the women singles whereas Ritika and Simran will be seen in action in the women doubles. Malvika currently is sharing 14th place with Ashmita Chaliha (500 points each) in BAI ranking. Apart from them, another city shuttler Nikkita Jo0seph and Sonli Mirkhelkar have also confirmed their participation in the women doubles event.

It can be mentioned here that Maovika Bansod whose current BWF ranking in 43 became India No. 1 in women singles ranking in November 22. She was India's top performer in the Under-19 division. The transition of Malvika from junior to senior level was electrifying. On her debut, she won gold medals at the Maldives International and Nepal International. She won the Italian International bronze, Syed Modi Super 300 silver, Lithuanian International gold, Odisha Open Super 100 bronze, and Bahrain International bronze. In the Uber Cup, Malvika played for India and guided the squad to the quarterfinals.

Talking to Lokmat Times about senior nationals Malvika who is training at Raipur under the guidance of Sanjay Mishra said, " I am working hard for the senior nationals and my aim is to win the title. For that I will deliver my best".

Ritika and Simran too are leaving no stone unturned to bring the laurels to the city. Recently both bagged the women doubles title in the Maharashtra Mini Olympics held at Divisional Sports Complex in the city. In the Raipur International Challenge, they crashed out in the women doubles event. However keeping up their reputation as one of the best doubles pair of the country Ritika and Simran won the women doubles title in the West Zone Championship held at Parbhani in September 2022.

Ritika is excited to show her mettle in the Pune senior national. "I and Simran are parcticing really hard for the senior nationals. Although the draw has not finalized yet, we are hopeful about our performance", she said.

Lot of hopes from Malvika, Ritika-Simran: Kashikar

The secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) Mangesh Kashikar is confident about good show by the city shuttlers. Talking to Lokmat Times he said, " We have lot of hopes from Malvika, Ritika and Simran.In the absen eof some star players, other players have an opportunity to win the coveted titles. Best of luck to them".