Manas, Anjali bag kata gold

COE of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur Anees Ahmad and Advisor(General Administration) Sayeed Ahmed inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr. Sanjay Chowdhary, Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali, referee council members Shihan Sanjay Ingole, Surendra Ugale and Shihan Pankaj Khandagale and Shihan Emmanuel Philip and tournament manager Dr.Zakir S.Khan

Near about 250 Karate players are participating in individual kata and team kata and individual kumite and team kumite event.

The kumite gold medals were won by Ruben Bijanpalliwar of Dr. Ambedkar College (Nagpur), Manas Raut of G H Raisoni College Of Engineering Nagpur, Youraj Mate of Mohata Science College Nagpur , Mohanish Borkar of Mohata Science College Nagpur, Hritik Mudliar of DNC, Sandeep Verma of NSSM ,Nagpur and Manav Ingale of G H Raisoni College Of Engineering Nagpur.

The tournament kumite gold medals in the girls category won by Achal Bokade of Dr. LD Balkhande College of Arts & Commerce ,Pauni, Janhavi Tichkule of Cummins College Of Enggineering, Ishika Wade of L.A.D Nagpur, Kanika Sharma of Renuka College Nagpur, Ruchika Jagnande of Anurag College of Pharmacy Wathi Bhandara and Payal Kore of V.R Wardha College Wardha