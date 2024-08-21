Mansar Mines win Sahare football crown

For Mansar Mines, Karan Bhimte struck twice in 55th and 70th minutes. Atul Waghade found the net in the 80th minute.For Bazme Zulfikar, Ayan Khan netted both the goals in 12th and 58th minute.

In the third place match, Kaashi FC defeated Four Poles 4-1 in tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In tie breaker, Kaashi FC scored four goal while Four Poles succeeded in scoring just one.

MLA Vikas Kumbhare was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Organiser of the tournament Nagesh Sahare. BJP central president Shrikant Aglawe, social worker Sunil John, Sarika Nandurkar, Ravi Tong, Pramod Dahikar, Javed Akhtar, Ashfaq Patel, Prashant Patil and others were present.