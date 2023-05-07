Mansi propels Team B into victory

Asked to bat first, Team A rattled up 219/6 in their allotted 35 overs with Mansi top-scoring with 58, Snehal Maniyar making 49 and Raveena Singh contributing 50.

Team E were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets and were all out for 110 in 30.4 overs. Riya Baniya made defiant unbeaten 49 off 61 balls as Mansi ran through the innings. Mansi was declared the Player of the Match for her stupendous performance.

Brief scores

TEAM B\: 219/6 in 35 overs ( Snehal Maniyar 40, Raveena Singh 50, Mansi Pande 58; Rashmi Singh 2/22)

TEAM E: 110 all out in 30.4 overs (Riya Baniya 49 n.o.; Mansi Pande 5/17)

Result: Team B won by 109 runs