Marathe, Tyagi bring Railways back on track

In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 277, Railways made 226 for four. They were still training by 51 runs. While Marathe remained not out on (104, 256b, 1x4), Tyagi was giving him good company of (80, 174, 6x4, 3x6). Both made unbroken partnership of 177 runs for fifth wicket.

Railways in their first innings had a disastrous start as they lost four wickets for 49 runs. In the second over pacer Dushyant Tekan dismissed opener Rudha Dhanday on duck. Then on the score of 23, he trapped Anchit Yadav in front of stumps. Soon Railways lost third wicket when left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey clean bowled Sahah Yuvraj Singh with 34 runs on board Railways suffered another blow when Praful Hinge got rid of captain SA Ahuja on the score of 49.

After collapse, Marathe and Tyagi steadied the innings. Once settled, they frustrated Vidarbha bowlers and developed healthy partnership. Vidarbha bowlers looked clueless and as a result both the batters succeeded in bringing their team on the track.

Brief scores

Vidarbha (1st innings): 277 all out in 94.2 overs (Yash Kadam 96, Yash Rathod 58, Satyam Bhoyar 47, Adarsh Singh 3 for 59, Sahab Yuvraj Singh 3 for 48)

Railways: 226 for 4 in 83 overs (KT Marathe batting 104, aArsh Tyagi batting 80, Dushyant Tekan 2 for 36).