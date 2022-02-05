Mass suryanamaskar on banks of Ambazari Lake today

Krida Bharti Nagpur, Ambazari Jal Sarankshan va Savardhan Samiti, Shark Aquatic Sporting Association and Group of Aden\tsure Tiger are jointly organising a mass suryanamaksar programme on the banks of Ambazari Lake on Sunday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, city swimmers will participate in the programme. Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, joint secretary of All India Krida Bharti Prasanna Hardas will be the guests onn the occasion. Those swimmers who have excelled at Open Sea Championship held in Porbandar and All India-Inter0University Swimming Championship will be honoured on the occasion.

At the start of the programme, physically impaired swimmer Ishwari Pande will perform Matyasan and will also swim for one hour in the presence of all. Bhojraj Meshram, Shekkar Sathe and Babulal Kumbhare would be felicitated on the occasion

Sanjay Batwe has appealed to the people to participate in the programme in large number.