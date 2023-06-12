Medals expectations from RTMNU athletes

After two years Covid gap, the State Inter-University Krida Mahotsav is being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad from Saturday. RTM Nagpur University has a lot of medal expectations from its athletes.

Teams from 20 universities of the State will vie for the top honours. Total of five events including athletics, volleyball, basketball, kho kho and kabaddi will be organised during five-day festival. The 131-member contingent of RTMNU with officials and coaches has already left for the venue.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education and former international athlete Dr Sharad Suryavanshi told Lokmat Times, “This time we have a lot of hopes from our sportspersons, particularly from the athletes. National-level athletes Prajakta Godbole (5,000m and 1,500m) and Shadab Pathan (5,000m and 1,500m) can win medals.”

According to Suryavanshi, women basketball team, kabaddi and volleyball men's and women's teams are also strong contenders for medals. During West Zone Kabaddi Championship, the RTMNU women's team emerged champions whereas basketball team finished fourth.

Last time in the said event held at Solapur, RTMNU men and women teams won bronze medals in volleyball. The university displayed its best performance during the second edition of the sports festival held at Mumbai two decades back.

Box

20 Total universities

5 Total events athletics, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho

131 Total RTMNU athletes

Teams

Volleyball women: Jayashri Thakre, Khushboo Meshram, Rutuja Nilatkar, Suhani Thakre, Vijaya Swami, Vaishnavi Dhoble, Pravina Parse, Maithili Jadhav, Mitali, Patil, Nikita Khobragade, Shubhangi Bhoyar and Anchal Dani

Volleyball men: Yogesh Padgolu, Kunal Bhange, Ashwin Bondre, Abhinandan Kamankar, Valay Charde, Vishal Singh, Mayur Tarare, Asif Banwa, Rajeh Suresh, Sahil Gourkar, Rahul Potraj,

Basketball women: Bhagyashree Kolwadkar, Rutuja Rotkar, Aditi Kolmate, Vaidehi Bhagat, Shivali Jaggi, Smruti Iyyer, Devashree Ambegaonkar, Ritul Borkar, Purvi Mahalle, Namrata Desai, Rutuja Karkade and Malika Thakre,

Basketball men: Siddhesh Kulkarni, Nikhil Choudhary, Rajat Joshi, Harshal Marotkar, Smit Joshi, Sharvil Bomanwar, Sanskar Bhuyarkar, Sumesh Nipande, Himanshu Shende, Hardik Jagtap, Shyam Khedkar