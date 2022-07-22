Media walkathon tomorrow

Nagpur, July22

After a two-year coronavirus break, Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be organising a walkathon for mediapersons and their family members on July 24 (Sunday). The walkathon, which is being organised in association with Tirupati Urban Bank Ltd and Nagpur District Athletics Association, will be flagged off at 6.30 am on Sunday from Laxminagar Square near Dr Ambedkar College ground, Deekshabhoomi. The walkathon will be held in 5 kms for men below 50 years of age and 3 kms for men above 50 years of age. For women, the walkathon will be of 3 kms. A fun walk will also be organised for the family members of media employees.

Rajendra Raut of Tirupati Urban Bank Limited will be the chief guest of the prize distribution function.

Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Vice-Principal, Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi Dr Arvind Joshi and noted sports oraniser Girish Gadge will be the guests of honour.