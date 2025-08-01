Mega audition at Cadence Academy on Aug 8

Now in its fifth year of nationwide reach, Miss Nation 2025 returns with a powerful social campaign – “Say No to Drugs” – aimed at encouraging creativity, talent, and discipline among youth. More than just a beauty contest, Miss Nation celebrates the intelligence, grace, and purpose of the modern Indian woman. The mega audition for Miss Nation 2025 will be held on August 8 at Cadence Academy of Design, Dharampeth, Nagpur, while the grand finale is scheduled for September 13 at Symbiosis. These details were announced during a press conference by organisers Deepali Mishra and Rashmi Mishra, along with Cadence Academy director Rupesh Kumar and Vasundhara Kanoria from Sudarshan Motors. They also shared that this year’s event is supported by major partners such as Hyundai, Honda, WCL, Jhankaar Mahila Mandal (social partner), Haldiram’s, Cocoberry, and internationally acclaimed show directors.

On this occasion, Cadence Academy will also launch specialized courses in modeling and pageant training under the Miss Nation banner.