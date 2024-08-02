Miffed at lack of opportunity, Raveen quits Vidarbha

Miffed at lack of opportunity, Vidarbha's woman team wicketkeeper and batter Raveena Singh finally quit and is aims to play for the North East team in this season. On Friday, Raveena who has played two T20 matches took NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Associaiton (VCA). Elaborating her future plan, Raveena said, " I have already given the trials for Mizoram and soon going to attend the trials for Arunachal Pradesh. I don’t want to remain only second wicketkeeper and warm the bench for the entire season".

Raveena has the regret that although she was second wicket keeper of the Vidarbha senior team last season she didn't get any opportunity. " Cricket is my priority and for that I have decided to quit Vidarbha. Last season I didn't get any opportunity. The players on the bench should also get the chance to prove themselves".

Without taking any name, Raveena said the player who didn't perform consistantly was given the chance ahead of her. "It’s not about who is more talented, skilled and younger than you. It’s always about who is more hungry. My vision is clear. I am honest with my goals. It doesn’t matter for me which team and what level I play. I am committed to my dreams. My job is to keep working hard and go through the challenges and the rest will be taken care by God. And I will proceed with the same approach in life".

An electronic engineer from Cummins College of Engineering and an entrepreneur (founder of Mahima Trading Company) Raveena Singh has recently played in South African league and scored 185 runs in 8 matches. She was instrumental in taking the team to semifinal and scored unbeaten 43 in the knockout game. In the league she also took four wickets.