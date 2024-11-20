Mishka, Swara enter final

In the girls singles, top seed Mishka Tayade and second seeded Swara Javale reached the finals after overcoming the challenge from Surmayee Sathe and Shraya Rambhajani respectively.

In the boys category experience and training showed as Neil Ambekar, Bhargav Vaidya, Vishwas Chandrasekara and Shivraj Bhonsle (Nagpur) reached the semis.

In the Boys doubles the Amravati lads Garv Sadhwani and Monish Chandwani went down fighting to Vishwas Chandrasekaran and Vedant Kulkarni in a tie-breaker which was a thriller to see. In another doubles match Pranav Gaikwad and Dhruv Mor beat Akshat Dakshindas and Ahaan Shori again in a nail-biting finish.

Results

Girls semis: Mishka Tayade bt Surmayee Sathe 6-4,6-3; Swara Javale bt Shravya Rambhajani 6-0,6-0

Boys QF: Neil Ambekar bt Manvendra trivedi 6-4,6-3; Bhargav Vaidya bt Garv Wadhwani 6-2,6-4; Wishwas Chandrasekaran bt Akshat Dakshindas 3-6,6-0,7-6(7); Shivraj Bhosale bt Heramba Pohane 6-1,6-0

Boy's Doubles: Neil Ambekar and Heramba Pohane bt Vihaan Pongde and Eklavya Rajput 7-5,6-2; Vishwas Chandrasekaran and Vedant Kulkarni bt Garv wadhwani and Monish Chandwani 3-6,6-3,(12-10) Shivraj Bhosale and Bhavya Porwal bt Rajveer Khobragade and Arjun Mansingha 6-1,6-1; Pranav Gaikwad and Dhruv Mor bt Akshat Dakshindas and Ahaan Shori 7-5,7-6(11-9)