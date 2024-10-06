Mitali bags another gold

Bhoayr, while representing Maharashtra, won gold medal in 3000 m race. She clocked 10.31.85 seconds in the Under-20 girls category. Arti Bhagat of Nagpur finished second whereas Vandana Patel of Goa secured third plac.e

Mitali who is being trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong thus achieved her target of winning two gold medals.

In 400 m hurdles, Nagpur's Bhuvneshwiri Masram won gold medal with a timing 01.09.46 seconds. Her Chhhattisgarh rival Sapna Meshram finished second whereas Angel Lopez of Goa achievd third place.

Krida Prabodhini athlete Prajwal Dharne won third gold medal for Nagpur. He clocked 56.35 seconds in 400 m race. Gujarat's Mayur finished second whereas Sanjay Katariya, also from Gujarat finished third.

In Under-14 girls triathlon race, Ananya Magar won silver medal with 2441 points. The medal winners were felicitated by former international runner and rganising committee secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, Dr. Sneha Palsurkar.

Maharashtra won the overall title with the highest score of 246 points in the 14, 16, 18 and 20 years age group while Gujarat came second with 172 points and Rajasthan came third with 110 points.

Nayan Sarde, the silver medalist in the 110m hurdles at the Junior Group South Asian Championships, was presented with the overall winner's trophies. On this occasion member of the Management Council of the University Vamanrao Turke Vamanrao Turke, Head of the Department of Sri Ayurveda College Dr. Archana Dachewar, acting director of the Sports and Physical Education Department of the University Dr. Vishakha Joshi, general secretary of the Maharashtra Athletics Association Satish Uchil, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Shekhar Suryawanshi, presidnt of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudev Nagarle, chairman Umesh Naidu, Dr. Vivekananda Singh and others were also present on the occasion. The program was moderated by Archana Kotewar while the vote of thanks was delivered by Ramchandra Wani. Observers of Athletics Federation of India Dr. Kuldeep Singh and Rakesh Save were mainly present on this occasion.