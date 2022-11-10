Mitali guides NKM to thrilling victory

NKM won the first quarter 10-4 convincingly. However, their rival bounced back and went on to win next two quarters 4-3, 7-3. The last quarter was keenly contested in which both the teams scored seven baskets each. Ultimately NKM walked away with a thrilling victory.Mitali single-handedly scored 18 baskets. For HKM the efforts of Avni Kalambe and Sabhyaa Bhongade went in vain.

In other matches, DKM 'A' defeated UBA 24-15 whereas SKS downed NYSS 28-2 in a one-sided affair. NASAthrashed DKM 'B' 25-7.

RESULTS (Day 2)

GIRLS:NKM (Mitali Kohale 18, Sparshika Gat 3) bt HKM (Avni Kalambe 9, Sabhyata Bhongade 5) 23-22 (10-4, 3-4, 3-7, 7-7); DKM-A (Sameeksha Chandak 12, Meehira Dhote 10) bt UBA (Sharanya Thakur 7) 24-15 (3-0, 13-6, 4-5, 4-4);SKS (Devika Thakre 8, Janvi More 5) bt NYSS (Anjali Bhoyar 2) 28-2 (2-0, 8-0, 10-0, 8-2); NASA (Hetal Guddhe 16) bt DKM-B (Shruti Ghade 6) 25-7 (7-1, 12-0, 2-3, 4-3);

BOYS: GKM (Yashasvi Yadav 21) bt NASA (Nikhil Vishvakarma 9) 40-25 (6-2, 4-4, 8-4, 22-15);

SNG-A (Chitraksh Garge 8, Sarthak Dhuldhule 8) bt ESKM (Harsh Burade 12) 49-29 (23-12, 15-7, 5-3, 6-10)