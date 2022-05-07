Mixed luck for Amravati, girls win, boys face defeat

Amravati division spikers had mixed luck as their girls won the first match whereas boys faced defeat in the Maharashtra State Under-14 Volleyball Championship organised by Samarth Vyayam Shala under the auspices of Nagpur District Volleyball Association on Saturday.

In the girls section, Amravati quelled the challenge of 25-23, 25-21. However, boys lost to Latur 11-25, 20-25. Earlier MLA Vikas Thakre inaugurated the tournament in the presence of working vice president of Volleyball Federation of India Vijay Dangre

The boys and girls teams from all eight divisions are participating in the tournament in which total 32 matches will be played. Vijay Sunder, Nilesh Mate, Bhagyashree Dharme, Sneha Rokde, Pintu Chilkulwar, Nitin Kanade, Nayan Watkar and others are working hard for the success of the tournament. The prize distribution function of the tournament will be held on Monday at 8 p.m. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest on the occasion. MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Nago Ganar, MLA Bunty Bhangdia and Vijay Dangre will remain present on the occasion.