Mixed luck for Maharashtra on day

In the first match, Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh 43-30. However, in the second match they lost to Andhra Pradesh 30-41. In another match, Uttar Pradesh (W) recorded victory over Punjab by 11 points.

Earlier director (HR), BSNL Corporate Office, New Delhi Vadnerkar inaugurated the tournament.

Chief General Manager, Maharashtra Telecom Circle Rohit Sharma and ]Chief General Manager, Core Network (West) Prashant Patil were the special invitees. GM(BA),Nagpur and Chairman, DSCB Yash Panhekar presided over the function. Other executives from BSNL MH Circle office also graced the program with their presence. PGM, Core Network (West) Nitin Chayande,, GM (Bharatnet) Narenda Naktode, GM Amravati BA Ujwal Gulhane, GM, Chandrapur BA Pranjal Thakur, GM (Transmission) Mumbai Prashant Singh, GM (Mobile) Mumbai Vinod Dwivedi, Chief Engineer (Civil)Aman Jaiswal, Chief CVO Vinod Godghate, GM Maha Metro, Nagpur Ashish Sanghi, and DoT, TERM Cell Nagpur Rajendra Meshram, graced the function.

The programme was anchored by Eesha Tule andVikrant Dudhalkar.