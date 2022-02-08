Mohota Science men emerge champs

Nagpur, Feb8

For the consecutive fourth year, Mohota Science College men earned the highest 23 points and emerged champions in the Inter-College Swimming Championship held at Datta Meghe Sports Complex, Butibori.

The college girls secured 15 points and finished runners-up. In all 36 students from the college participated in the said event. Siddhesh Hardas, Harshal Ambagade, Smit Dorlikar, Pratham Bahal, Arjun Bhosale, Yash Lanjewar displayed outstanding performance and helped the college to earn the honour once again.

Himani Phadke achieved first place in all her three events and was also declared as the best swimmer. Harshal Ambagade, Siddhesh Hardas, Smit Dorlikar and Himani were also selected for All-India Inter-University Swimming Championship held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha

all the swimmers were felicitation at a function. The swimmers have been trained under the guidance of Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale.

President of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal AK Gandhi, secretary Harish Rathi, Dr Jivan Dontulwar, vice-principal Dr Reena Saha and others have congratulated the students.