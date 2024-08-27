Mohota's team wins duplicate event

The Mohota's earned 81.72 victory points whereas Playwell team were runners up of the event with 73.10 victory points. Earlier, a pair of .V.J.Puranik and M.Luley were winners of the pairs event on the first day whereas a pair of Neeraj and Sanjeev Kumra brothers stood second.

Earlier Senior Divisional Manager LICI Nagpur Division Ucchaba Chandra Mallik inaugurated the tournament. Also present on the dais were secretary of LICI Sports & Recreation Club Dr.Smita Mahurkar, VBA president Shashikant Hastak, tournament directors Amit Revatkar and A.J.Puranik. Abhay Pandey conducted the proceedings of the inaugural function whereas Dr.Smita Mahurkar proposed the vote of thanks.

Kiran Makode, Suyog Tirthakar, Hariharan Sarma, Naval Meshram, Mamata Sawane, Pradnya Lakhe and others were also present on the occasion.

Results

Pair event 1st prize : V.J.Puranik & M.Luley (58.00 M.Points)., 2nd prize : Neeraj & Sanjeev Kumra (46.58 M.Points).

3rd Prize: Das & Madane( 45.50 M.Points)

Duplicate event 1st prize: Mohota's team (Anil Mohota, SK Mohita, S Roy, S Chhajed and RP Deshpande) 81 points

2nd Prize : Playwell Team ( Neeraj Kumra, Sanjeev Kumra, Raja Rewatkar and Amit Rewatkar) 73.10 points