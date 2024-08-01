MOIL achieves record turnover

Continuing the upbeat performance of FY’24, the company has achieved record quarterly turnover and sales during Apr-Jun, 2024. Production of 4.70 lakh tonnes has been higher by 8% y-o-y, whereas sales at 4.53 lakh tonnes has been 15% higher y-o-y during the quarter.

On account of this increase in production and sales and also helped by market forces, the company has been able to achieve best ever quarterly revenue from operations of Rs. 492.84 crores and Profit before tax of Rs. 204.3 crores.

CMD MOIL Ajit Kumar Saxena mentioned that it was heartening to see MOIL team maintaining the momentum of high growth, breaking the myth of first quarter syndrome, surpassing the previous fourth quarter performance in turnover and sales.