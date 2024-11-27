MOIL beat Al Fateh 3-1

In the eighth minute Teja netted an early goal in the 8th minute. After facing goal MOIL forwards launched series of attacks in te rival citadel. An equaliser for them came thru Vijay Admache in the 21st minute. Three minutes later Khemraj Katlam increased the lead 2-1. After a change of end, Anit Yadav netted third goal to seal the fate of opponents.

In the senior division, Kartik Pentumwarnetted two goals as Mecosabagh defeated Young Boys 3-1. Pentumwar opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Once again he found the net in the 34th minute. After a change of ends, KaranInwate found the net to seal the fate of opponents.