MOIL beat Rahul Club 2-1

In the very fifth minute Parmanand Dhurvey struck and surprised the opponents. After facing an early goal Rahul forwards woke up and launched series of attacks in the rival citadel. As a result in the 24th minute, Sahil Meshram levelled the score.

After an equaliser both the teams tried to dominated each other. In the 57th minute after the break, Amit Thakur gave 2-1 lead to MOIL. In the remaining time, Rahul players tried their best to level the score but in vain. During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Ganesh Inwati, Ankit Yadav and Karan Kathoute for rough tackle. Two Rahul Club players Imanuel Bobade and Bhavesh Shende were also shown yellow cards.

IFFC blank Mecosabgh 1-0.

In the JSW Senior Division match, IFFC Chankapur defeated Mecosabagh FC 1-0. Thanks to Noel Bansod who scored an all-important goal in the 26th minute. Swaraj Borkar (IFFC) and Gaurav Rangari (Mecoabagh) were warned by the match referee for their rough tackle.