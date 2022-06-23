Monika, Zodge, Mishra dominate day1

Nagpur, June 23

Monika Athare along with Datta Zodge and Dheeraj Mishra dominated the first day of LIC 54th Western Zonal Athletics Meet at Divisional Sports Complex, here on Thursday.

National athlete Monika Athare won 800 and 1500 metre events. In the men's section Datta Zodge won 200 m along with 800 m events. Dheeraj Mishra triumphed in long jump and triple jump events.

Earlier Regional Manager (HRD), LIC of India, Western Zone, Mumbai Kiran Ghai declared the trials open and also released a brochure on the occasion. Senior Divisional Manager, LIC of India, Nagpur Division and Chairman, Organising Committee Pranay Kumar welcomed the guests.

Manager (P&IR)Veerbhadra Rao , manager (NB ) Naval Meshram, Vice chairmen of the Organising Committee .Dattatray Salaskar, organising committee secretary Ashok Chandak were seated on the dais.

Athletics results

Javelin throw: Manthan Patel (Gandhinagar) 34.21 Metres; Hammer throw: Prashant Rao (Mumbai) 18.70 Metres; Discus throw:A niruddha Gujar (Satara) 24.90 Metres; shotput: Aniruddha Gujar (Satara) 11.37 Metres; Susheel Chaudhary (Gandhinagar) 9.04 Metres; 200 M:: Datta Zodge (Pune) 24.1 Sec; SS Shinde (Kolhapur) 26.30 Sec; 800 M:t Datta Zodge (Pune) 2.09.87 Sec; A.M.Sontakke (Kolhapur)- 3.30.89 Sec; 1500 M: Kalidas Hirve (Pune) 4.21.74 Sec; Bhagwan Chawle (Pune) 6.47.59 Sec; 10,000 M:: Kalidas Hirve (Pune) 32.58.39 Sec; Bhagwan Chawle (Pune)

Long Jump: Dheeraj Mishra (Mumbai) 6.29 Metres; Shubham Shinde (Kolhapur)4.54 Metres

Triple Jump::Dheeraj Mishra (Mumbai ) 14.25 Metres; 200 Metres women: Pinky Pawar (Mumbai) 36.16 Sec; 800 Metres: Monica Athare (Nashik) – 2.28.75 Sec; 1500 Metres: Monica Athare (Nashik ) 4.51.26 Sec.

________________________________________________