MP book final berth, Soni shines for Bapuna X

MP chased down CSCS' tally of 327 with 16 deliveries to spare. Arham Aquil (90), Shivang Kumar (90) and Chanchal Rathore (62)shone with the bat.

In another match, Dinshaw's XI defeated Mumbai by 106 runs at VCA's Civil Lines Stadium to register their second victory in the competition. Shivam Deshmukh scored a fine 112 and Aniket Pande scored 55 to help Dinshaw's XI post 295/6. Ganesh Bhosale (4/51) and Mandhar Ghodmare (2/33) then wrecked Mumbai, who were all out for 189.

In the day's third match, played at VCA's Jamtha Stadium, Bapuna XI registed their maiden win in the competition over Maharashtra by 12 runs. Bapuna XI managed 271/9 in their 50 overs with Tejas Soni leading the way with an unbeaten 82. Tejas also picked up four wickets for 35 runs to help his team dismiss Maharashtra for 259.

BRIEF SCORES

At Jamtha Stadium

Bapuna XI 271/9 in 50 overs (Mohit Nachankar 42, Neel Athaley 32, Tejas Soni 82*, Piyush Savarkar 35; Abdul Salam 3/51, Rohan Shedge 3/53)

Maharashtra Cricket Association 259 all out in 49.4 overs (Kaushal Tambe 72, Sachin Dhas 73; Tejas Soni 4/35, Ashit Singh 2/63, Varun Bisht 2/44)

Result: Bapuna XI won by 12 runs

At VCA's Kalamna ground

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 327 all out in 49.5 overs (Prabhash Shukla 48, Rahul Pradhan 101, Shaswat Sharda 92; Akshay Shama 4/45)

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 328/4 in 47.2 overs (Arham Aquil 90, Shivang Kumar 90, Chanchal Rathore 62; Dev Aditya Singh 3/61)

Result: MPCA won by six wickets

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium

Dinshaw’s XI 295/6 in 50 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 112, Aniket Pande 55, Jagjot Sasan 30, Pratham Maheshwari 39)

Mumbai Cricket Association189 all out in 42.4 overs (Manan Bhat 48; Ganesh Bhosale 4/51, Mandhar Ghodmare 2/33)

Result: Dinshaw's XI won by 106 runs

