MP , Chhattisgarh, Dinshaw's XI record victories

Madhya Pradesh posted their third consecutive win They defeated Maharashtra at the Jamtha Stadium by a narrow 5-run margin to go to the top of the league table with 12 points and a Net Run-Rate of 1.873.

In another match, Chhattisgarh defeated Mumbai Cricket Association by 59 runs at VCA's Civil Lines Stadium. It was also their third win on the trot and they too have 12 points from three matches but are placed second on NRR (1.382).

In the day's third match, played at VCA's Kalamna ground, between two local teams, Dinshaw's XI won by 4 wickets against Bapuna XI. Mohit Nachankar (61) and Ashit Singh (72) helped Bapuna XI post 279/9 in their 50 overs. Aniket Pande (90 not out) and Skipper Jagjot Sasan (91) then piloted Dinshaw's XI to a comfortable victory with seven deliveries to spare. It was their maiden victory in this edition of the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES

At Jamtha Stadium

Madhya Pradesh: 262/9 in 50 overs (AryanDeshmukh 42, Shubham Kushwah 92 n.o., Chanchal Rathore 67; Vaibhav Darkande 3/40)

Maharashtra Cricket Association: 257/9 in 50 overs (Sachin Dhas 78, Sagar Pawar 38)

Result: MPCA won by 5 runs

At VCA's Kalamna ground

Bapuna XI 279/9 in 50 overs (Mohit Nachankar 61, Ashit Singh 72; Pratham Maheswari 4/69, Jagjot Sasan 2/37, Manan Agrawal 3/39)

Dinshaw’s XI 280/6 in 48.5 overs (Vedant Jajoo 41, Aniket Pande 90 n.o., Jagjot Sasan 91; Arjun Ingle2/43, Tejas Soni 2/49)

Result: Dinshaw's XI won by 4 wickets

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 261 all out in 43.1 overs (Shobhit Sharma 70, Ambrish Kumar 49, Harsh Sahu 44, Vijay Yadav 44; Atharva Bhosale 331, Dhanit Raut 3/49, Prem Devkar 3/60)

Mumbai Cricket Association 202 all out in 43.1 overs (Aryan Patni 33, Manan Bhat 46, Vedant Murkar 40; Prashant Painkra 3/40, Dev Aditya Singh 3/29)

Result: Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh won by 59 runs