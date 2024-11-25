MP, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai record victories

Six teams --- Bapuna XI, Dinshaw's XI, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh and Mumbai Cricket Association --- are taking part in the tournament.

MPCA trounced Dinshaw’s XI by 160 runs at the VCA’s Jamtha Stadium, while CSCA posted a comfortable eight-wicket win over Maharashtra CA. Mumbai boys, however, stole the show by registering a 262-run win over Bapuna XI at VCA’s Civiul Lines Stadium.

The 28th edition of the Bapuna Cup was inaugurated by president of Bapuna Group of Companies Parheez Gimi at the VCA’s Civil Lines Stadium on Monday. Also present on the occasion were VCA president Justice Vinay Deshpande (former judge of the Bombay High Court), secretary Sanjay Badkas, joint secretary Chandrakant Manke, and others.

Deshpande welcomed the outstation teams and their support staff and thanked the Bapuna Group for their support to the game.

BRIEF SCORES

At Jamtha Stadium

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 281 all out in 49.2 overs (Chanchal Rathore 70, Aniket 43, Aryan Deshmukh 52; Pratham Maheshwari 4/39, Adnan Kamal 3/61)

Dinshaw’s XI 121 all out in 34.2 overs (Aniket Pande 32; Saumy Pandey 3/18, Adheer Pratap Singh 3/21)

Result: MPCA won by 160 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy ground

Maharashtra Cricket Association 221 all out in 49.2 overs (Rohit Hadke 57; Dev Aditya Singh 4/39)

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 225/2 in 38.4 overs (Shobhit Sharma 46, Ashish Dahariya 99 n.o., Rahul Pradhan 43)

Result: CSCS won by 8 wickets

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium

Mumbai Cricket Association 375/9 in 50 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 50, Jayy Jain 75, Manan Bhatt 40, Aayush Vartak 98; Piyush Savarkar 3/69, Tejas Soni 2/68, Ashit Singh 2/61)

Bapuna XI 113 all out in 21.3 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 24, Ashit Singh 22; Aayush Vartak 4/33, Nikhil Giri 3/24)

Result: Mumbai CA won by 262 runs