Munde wins Monsoon Cup golf title

The highlight of the tournament was Swapnil Munde’s remarkable victory, marking his first major win in Nagpur. Munde’s skillful play, including four pars and a birdie over 13 holes, allowed him to edge out the competition and claim the coveted trophy. The prize was presented by Anuj Singh, the tournament sponsor and a prominent city golfer, alongside GOC S. Vidyarthi and Gargee Vidyarthi.

Other notable prize winners included Tushar Khurana, Namrish Bharuka, Subhash, Quazi Ahmed, CA Raju Sharma, and Gp Capt Martin. The event was further distinguished by a tree plantation drive organized by the Rotary Club of Nagpur Golfers, with active participation from respected city golfers Y. M. Singh, Zamin Amin, Shashi Thapar, Suneet Rai, and Anuj Singh.