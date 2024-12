Murarka shocks fifth seed Ugale

In an exciting battle, Nihit Murarka toppled Shon Ugale 5-7,7-6(6), 6-2 in tie-breaker. Top seeded Heramba Pohane got a scare by Aarav Shah but survived and won in three sets 3-6,6-4,6-2. The other seeded players advanced to the second round.

In the girls section, Simoni Ganveer and Reet Agarwal fought very hard and matched each others skills and strokes but in the end Simoni Ganveer won.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar. Vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar and joint secretary Vikram Naidu and supervisor Vishal Landge were also present on the occasion.

Doubles matches will start from Tuesday and the tournament will go on till Friday.

Results

Boys singles: Heramba Pohane beat Aarav Shah 3-6,6-4,6-2; Manvendra Trivedi beat Neev Bhansali 6-3,6-1; Arnav Pande beat Vihaan Pondge 6-0,6-0; Nihit Murarka beat Shon Ugale 5-7,7-6(6), 6-2; Pranav Gaikwad beat Yug Singhvi 6-3,6-2; Rishi Khemka beat Tiaan Thakkar 6-3,6-2; Ayaan Y beat Anaycharan Dubey 7-5,6-2; Tanavya Goel beat Anagh Agrawal 6-1,6-4; Ansh Patel beat Nirmay Jambhulkar 6-2,6-2; Taksheel Jambhulkar beat Sanay Nathani 6-3,6-2; Dhruv Mor beat Shivansh Agarwal 6-2,6-2 ; Rudransh Sripathi beat Virat Pandey 6-0,6-1; Arjun Mansingka beat Arnav Verma 6-2,6-0; Rishi Chaudhary beat Yuvaan Raipure 6-4,6-3; Avi Misra beat Aniruddha Sakhare 6-1,6-0

Girls' singles: Insiyah Kamal beat Nivanshi Devkate 6-0,6-2; Simoni Ganveer beat Reet Agarwal 7-6(2), 7-6(2); Sharvari Shrirame beat Vibhuti Wankhade 6-2,6-2