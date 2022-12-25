Muslim football ground lease extended after 61 yrs

This will facilitate the local football players to hone their talents. It is noteworthy that Mominpura is considered to be the stronghold of football in the city.

The delegation, under the leadership of president of Young Muslim Football Club Haji Kamil Ansari expressed gratitude to union Minister Nitin Gadkari for awarding the lease by giving a bouquet. Ansari said that the lease of the ground has been txtended only with the cooperation of union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Ansari said union Minister Gadkari has also assured to take forward the development of the ground Naushad Hydari, Naeem Ansari, Javed Iqbal, secretary Firoz Akram, joint secretary Athar Engineer, Adil Ansari, Imran Khan Captain and others were present.