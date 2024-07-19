Nagpur: 16-Year-Old Killed in Lightning Strike While Playing Cricket

A 16-year-old boy was killed by a lightning strike while playing cricket in a field during a thunderstorm on Thursday evening. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Wadi Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Shivkumar Fakira Sayam (16), a resident of Mahadev Nagar, Lavha, Wadi, Nagpur.

Dark clouds had gathered over the area since Thursday afternoon. Around 5 pm, thunder and lightning began to strike the area. Despite the severe weather conditions, Shivkumar went out to play cricket. While playing at the Tekdi Shiv Mandir ground behind Abhijeet Society, a sudden and loud clap of thunder was followed by a lightning strike that hit the ground right where he was playing.

Shivkumar was critically injured in the strike and was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital by locals. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Following a complaint filed by his mother, Santro Fakira Sayyam, the Wadi Police Station has registered a case of accidental death.

The administration warns people not to stand under trees during thunderstorms and to seek shelter in a safe place, such as a building or indoors. However, many people often ignore these warnings, leading to tragic incidents like this one.