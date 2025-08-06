Nagpur Aerodrome Meteorological Office First in India to Achieve Top ISO Certification

In a landmark development for aviation meteorology in Central India, the Aerodrome Meteorological Office (AMO) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has been awarded the prestigious ISO 2001:2015 certification, becoming the first AMO in the country to receive the international standard. The certification, granted on Monday, sets a new benchmark for the quality, reliability, and standardisation of aviation meteorological services across India.

Out of 107 operational airports nationwide, only 18 are home to AMOs designated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With this certification, AMO Nagpur has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation and service excellence, implementing globally recognised quality management systems. The IMD has said this milestone promises improved flight safety, enhanced operational efficiency, and increased stakeholder confidence throughout the aviation sector.

With more than 25 years of service in IMD, Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Director and Scientist-D at AMO Nagpur, under whose leadership the certification has been received, is widely respected for his expertise in satellite meteorology, tropical cyclone prediction, aviation climatology, and forecasting of extreme weather events. The AMO has collaborated with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, headed by R Balasubramaniam, in conducting programmes to upskill personnel from all 107 airports in India.

Operating round-the-clock, AMO Nagpur provides essential services such as Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts (TAFs), Aerodrome Warnings, Take-off and Landing Forecasts, and Local Area Forecasts. Strategically located at the intersection of major domestic and international air routes, Nagpur plays a vital role in aviation traffic management across Central India. The ISO 2001:2015 certification underscores AMO Nagpur's commitment to aligning India's aviation meteorology framework with global standards and best practices.