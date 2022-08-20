Nagpur bag silver in medley relay, bronze in 4x100 relay

Nagpur athletes bagged a silver medal in the medley relay in Under-18 boys section whereas Under-20 girls secured bronze in 4x100 m relay on the second day of the Maharashtra State Junior Athletics Championship at Mumbai on Saturday.

The silver medalist Under-18 boys team was represented by Om Itkelwar and Pravin Kumar (Nav Maharashtra), Prajwal Dhanre, Rahul Kumar (both from Krida Prabodhini). Thane district bagged old medla whereas Nashik secured bronze.

In the girls section, the Under-20 bronze medalist team was represented by Anushka Bodile, Janhavi Zade (both from HTKB Hingna) and Janhavi Revo (LAD).

In the Under-20 girls 10,000 m walking Tulsi Chaudhary (LAD) finished fourth. In the girls 3,000 m race Pooja Panchbudhe and Bharti Borkar finished seventh and eighth respectively.

In 400 m running, Neha Dhabale had to be satisfied with fifth place.

In the same age category, Anurag Kadve finished 14th in 3000 m running.

The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Gurudeo Nagrale, Nagesh Sahare, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Shekhar Suryavanshi and ohers have congratulated the athletes.