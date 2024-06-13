Nagpur Blast: 5 Dead, Five Injured in Factory Explosion in Dhamna
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 03:31 PM2024-06-13T15:31:21+5:302024-06-13T15:31:37+5:30
An explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna has resulted in at least five fatalities and left five others injured. Emergency response teams are en route to the scene.
#WATCH | Nagpur: At least 5 people have died and 5 people are injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna. The team is about to reach the spot: Commissioner of Police, Nagpur— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024
More details awaited.
NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh present at the spot pic.twitter.com/uZkhra6ZXX
The incident occurred at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village, located approximately 25 km from here, within the jurisdiction of the Hingna police station. NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh present at the spot
The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.