Nagpur Blast: 5 Dead, Five Injured in Factory Explosion in Dhamna

An explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna has resulted in at least five fatalities and left five others injured. Emergency response teams are en route to the scene.

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh present at the spot

The incident occurred at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village, located approximately 25 km from here, within the jurisdiction of the Hingna police station. NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh present at the spot

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.