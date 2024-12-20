Nagpur Blues beat IFFC 1-0

In the tenth minute. Vicky Baisware scored an all-important goal for Blues. IFFC Chankapur forwards tried their best to level the score but in vain.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Vickky Baisware and Amit Singh of Nagpur Blues. Four players of IFFC Rahul Neware, Manav Singh , Ravi Roka and Rishabh Kanojia were also warned for their rough tackle.

MOIL win 2-1

In the JSW Senior Division Football Tournament match played at the same venue MOIL XI defeated Maverick 2-1.

In the 21stminute Jatin Marai put MOIL XI in the leading position. In the 40th minute VinodKumre increased the lead 2-0. In the very next moment, Jordan Joseph reduced the deficit for the opponents but that was not enough to avoid the defeat.