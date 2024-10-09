Nagpur Blues, YMFC enter final

In the first semi-finl, Blues blanked Al Fateh 3-0. Right from the beginning Blues forwards dominated the proceedings. In the very third minute, Shahzad Khan opened the scoring. After a change of ends, Aryan Banerjee increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Blues came thru Atharva Daval in 71st minute.

In the second semi-final, YMFC recorded 2-0 win over Rabbani Club, Kamptee. After playing a barren first half, Fahad Junaid finally scored much-awaited goal for YMFC in the 42nd minute. Then in the 68th minute, Shubham Dayema scored second goal and ensured the victory for YMFC. Former Maharashtra minister Dr Nitin Raut, president of Unity Club Vinot Raut, Tarun Bhatia and Sunil Samundre were the guests for the matches. The final match will be played on October 13 (Sunday) at Motibagh ground.