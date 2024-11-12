Nagpur boys, girls enter QF

Today Nagpur boys beat Kolhapur in a nail biting finish. Karthik Pooniya's much needed three point shots secured Nagpur's win by 4 points. He scored 16 points along with Arjun Dhume who nailed 13 points. From Kolhapur, Shantanu Chatterjee scored 11 points. The final score was 35-31. in favour of Nagpur.

Nagpur girls secured easy win against Chandrapur and Wardha Nagpur beat Chandrapur girls by whooping 19 point. City cager Arya Dagwar scored 6 points along with Dyanada Shairey who assisted her with excellent passing skills. In other matches Pune girls, Mumbai City girls, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik boys secured there places in the knockout phase.

Today's last match between Nagpur boys and Amravati boys will decide the pool topper of pool B.

Results

Boys: Washim (17) beat Bhandara 16, Parbhani (38) beat Akola (33), Solapur (59) beat Mumbai City (50), Nashik (55) beat Aurangabad (34), Gadchiroli (54) beat Akola (47).

Girls: Jalgoan (23) beat Akola (15), Solapur (32) beat Washim (10), Pune (45) beat Akola (15).