Nagpur boys, girls enter QF

The boys emerged pool toppers from Group -A and the Nagpur girls team too qualified for the quarterfinals as third qualifying team from group A after Mumbai Suburban beat Solapur 36-31

Playing two league games within a gap of 10 hours took its toll on Nagpur girls as they lost their second successive match. A day after a winning start to their campaign where they defeated Solapur by 10 points in the morning session, Nagpur girls went down fighting to Mumbai Suburban marginally by three points on Saturday night. The second league game concluded at around 9pm.

As per schedule Nagpur girls had to play their third and final league game against Kolhapur on Sunday morning at 6.30 pm.

A tried looking Nagpur team had a false start against the speedsters of Kolhapur as they lost the initial three quarters 9-19, 11-18 and 5-12 respectively.

Despite trailing by as many as 24 points, Nagpur kept their morale high and dominated the final quarter 22-11 but fell short at the final whistle to go down fighting by 13 points (47-60). For Nagpur skipper Meehira Dhote (14) and Kanishka Mande (12) played well.

Nagpur boys defeated Mumbai city 52-24 in a one-sided affair. Thanks to Shashank Ghadge who single-handedly scored 22 points.

RESULT

Girls: Kolhapur (Harshada Shelake 19) bt Nagpur (Meehira Dhote 14, Kanishka Mande 12) 60-47 (19-9, 18-11, 12-5, 11-22)

Boys: : Nagpur (Shashank Ghadge 22, Neil Dhargawe 8, Shreyash Bhosale 7, Prathamesh Dwivedi 6, Tejas Talmale 4, Yashasvi Yadav 3) bt Mumbai City (Aaron Shrerao 5) 52-24 (7-10, 13-7, 17-3, 15-4)