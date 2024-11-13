Nagpur boys, girls enter SF

In the quarterfinal, Nagpur boys defeated Solapur 52-46. Despite trailing 23-28 at halftime, the Nagpur team rallied in the second half, with Vihan Jamdar scoring 12 points and Kartik Puniya adding 8 points. Arjun Dhume, Urjit Deogade, and Aniruddha Mundada contributed 6 points each.

Nagpur girls advanced to the semi-finals with 25-20 a victory over Amravati. Key players included Riddhi Borkar with 10 points and Kanishka Mande with 6 points.

Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association Kailash Vijaywargiya visited the venue alnd also interacted with players from various districts and extended his blessings to all participants. Maha Basketball Association president Anand Sancheti, secretary Shatrughna Gokhale and others were present on the occasion.

Results

Boys: Kolhapur (47) bt Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (42), Jalgaon (61) bt Gadchiroli (36), Wardha (51) bt Dhule (46)

Girls: Pune (39) bt Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (4), Nashik (36) bt Jalgaon (20)