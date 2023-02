Nagpur boys, girls in semis

Nagpur boys defeated Nashik 58-31 to enter the last four stage. The quarterwise score was 19-10, 14-7, 10-9, 15-5. Gandharva Naik top scored with 15 points. Shreyash Bhosale (12) and Om Raut (10) also played well .For opponents, Harshal Dhake scored ten baskets.

Nagpur girls entered the semis defeating Mumbai City 39-27. After losing first quarter 6-12, Nagpur girls went on to win 15-2, 9-9, 9-4. Thanks to (Anandi Sonawane (15), Akshara Rokde (9) and Vidhi Gatlewar (5) for their match-winning performance. For Mumbai, Arya Bhalekar (16) made some efforts but in vain.

RESULTS (Quarterfinals)

BOYS: Nagpur (Gandharva Naik 15, Shreyash Bhosale 12, Om Raut 10, Arjun Dhume 6, Shresht Chandak 4, Dheer Agrawal 4) bt Nashik (Harshal Dhake 10) 58-31 (19-10, 14-7, 10-9, 15-5)

GIRLS: Nagpur (Anandi Sonawane 15, Akshara Rokde 9, Vidhi Gatlewar 5) bt Mumbai City (Arya Bhalekar 16) 39-27 (6-12, 15-2, 9-9, 9-4)