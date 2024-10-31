Nagpur dist bring laurels in sepak takraw

In the senior men's category, the team won bronze gold in regu and doubles and silver in quad category. The women walked away with team gold, regu gold and quad silver.

In the sub-junior championship, boys won silver and girls clinched bronze.

The achievements of the Nagpur district teams reflect the dedication and hard work of the athletes, coaches, and support staff. Their performance at the state level showcases the growing popularity and competitiveness of Sepak Takraw in the region.

"We are immensely proud of our teams for their outstanding performances in both the senior and sub-junior categories. These results are a testament to the talent and potential of our players, and we look forward to further successes in the future," said Vipin Kamdar, President of the Nagpur District Sepak Takraw Association. "