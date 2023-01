Nagpur dist retain U-19 title

Nagpur, July 1

Nagpur district shuttlers pipped Pune 3-2 to retain the title in Maharashtra State Under-19 Team Championship at Aurangabad on Friday.

Nagpur had a winning start when Shashank Kulal and Ananya Durugkar defeated Suveer Pradhan-Saad Dharmadhkari 17-21, 21-13, 24-22 in the mixed doubles. However, in the girl's singles, Prutha Dekate lost to Saad Dharmadhikari 16-21, 14-21 and thus Pune restored parity. In the boys singles Nagpur received another blow when Ameya Naktode went down fighting to Suveer Pradhan 18-21, 16-21. Trailing by 1-2, Ananya Dugugkar and Nehal Gosavi brought Nagpur on track defeating Aarti Chougale-Aditi Gawade 21-13, 21-15 in the girls doubles. In the decider which was boys doubles event, Malhar Joshi-Sanvik Chaudhari quelled the challenge of Atharva Kishti-Pratham Wani 21-19, 17-21, 21-16 to win the title.

Earlier in the semis Nagpur defeated Thane 3-2. Kunal Dasarwar is the coach of the winning team.

Results

Final: Nagpur bt Pune 3-2 (Shashank Kulal-Ananya Durugkar bt Suveer Pradhan-Saad Dharmadhikari 17-21, 21-13, 24-22; Prutha Dekate lost to Saad Dharmadhikari 16-21, 14-21; Ameya Naktode lost to Suveer Pradhan 18-21, 16-21; Ananya Durugkar-Nehal Gosavi bt Aarti Chougale-Aditi Gawade 21-13, 21-15. Malhar Joshi-Sanvik Chduadhari bt Atharva Kishti-Pratham Wani 21-19, 17-21, 21-16.

Semis: Nagpur bt Thane 3-2 (Shashank Kulal-Ananya Durugkar bt Om Gavandi-Mansee Karekar 21-16, 21-18; Prutha Dekate bt Arya Korgaonkar 9-21, 21-8, 21-16; Shashank Kulal lost to Atharva Joshi 27-25, 16-21, 9-21; Ananya Durugkar-Nehal Gosavi bt Mansee Karkar-Shruti Bhoir 21-15, 15-21, 21-9; Malhar Joshi- Sanvik Chaudhari bt Atharva Joshi- Om Gavandi 12-21, 16-21).