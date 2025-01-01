Nagpur emerge overall champion

personalities from the Masters Athletic Association of the state were present on the occaison. In all 13 districts competed for the championship and the host Nagpur District team bagged the championship trophy and Akola district secured the runners up position. The performance of the city athletes was outstanding in their respective age categories and events.

During the day, the Presidents and the Secretaries of the participating teams were honored by presenting them mementoes. Ishwar Deshmukh who hails from Nagpur, working in Salalah, Sulatante of Oman

competing in 55 category clinched 1 gold in 4 x 100 mtrs relay, two silver medals in 5 km

walk and High Jump. He was also felicitated by Mr. Domnic Savio, secretary MAFI. Dr. Sharda Naidu, Mr. Chandrashekar Pathrabe, Mrs. Renu, Mrs. P Kapta, Dr. Vivek Awsare and other members of the association worked hard for the smooth conduct of the meet.