Nagpur Girls

Sanjana, Snehal for National Games

Lokmat NEws Network

Nagpur, Sept 17

City girls Sanjana and Snehal Joshi have been selected to represent Maharashtra in the triathlon during National Games to be held in Gujarat in October 2022.

The Maharashtra Triathlon Association has issued letter to both of them notifying their selection for National Games representing Maharashtra. Snehal Joshi is a 19 year old student of Government Engineering College and Sanjana Joshi is 17-year-old student of Somalwar Nikalas School. Snajana Joshi also represented India at recently held Commonwealth Games in England in Triathlon.

They will be participating in a triathlon which consists of 1500 meter swimming - 20 km cycling and 5 km running.

Snehal and Sanjana Joshi both train at Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy under the guidance of Dr Amit Samarth.