Nagpur girls champions

In the final, they defeated Pune 80-77 by three points. After winning the first quarter 29-17, Nagpur eves lost the next two quarters 19-22, 15-18. However, in the last quarter they bounced back and won it 17-20 to walk away with a close victory. Thanks to Gunjan Mantri who scored highest 28 baskets and she was well supported by Sameeksha Chandak (22) and Rajvi Maladhari (17).

Earlier in the semis, Nagpur defeated Mumbai city 35-21. The combination of Sameeksha Chandak (16) and Gunja Mantri (14) once again worked for Nagpur. Winning Nagpur team si being coached by Arvind Garud.

As far as boys are concerned, they went down fighting in third-place match against Mumbai Suburban 48-50. The efforts of Sarthak Dhuldhule (14), Siddhant Kalambe (10) and Yash Mehta (10) went in vain.

RESULTS

FINAL (Girls): Nagpur (Gunjan Mantri 28, Sameeksha Chandak 22, Rajvi Maladhari 17, Meehira Dhote 10) bt Pune (Aanaya Bhavsar 32, Sara Chopade 13) 80-77 (29-17, 19-22, 15-18, 17-20).

THIRD PLACE (Boys): Munbai Suburban (Karan Dhilon 23, Hemant Lakhpati 10) bt Nagpur (Sarthak Dhuldhule 14, Siddhant Kalambe 10, Yash Mehta 10) 50-48 (7-11, 14-12, 12-13, 17-12)

Semis girls:Nagpur (Sameeksha Chandak 16, Gunjan Mantri 14) bt Mumbai City (Sujat Afza 6) 35-21 (11-9, 15-0, 8-1, 1-11)

Boys: Raigad (Yogesh Yadav 25) bt Nagpur (Sarthak Dhuldhule 11, Yash Mehta 11) 45-36 (11-5, 12-10, 14-8, 8-13).